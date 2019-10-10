Despite the colder weather expected for Temple this weekend, more than a hundred people are expected to come out Saturday for cars and food at the Garden Estates of Temple senior lifestyle community.
This gathering of people will all be for Garden Estate’s “From Classic to Cool” car show that the company organized. While the show is mainly geared towards residents of the homes, staff at the estates say that they are welcoming anyone in the community to come out and enjoy the fun.
The car show will be located in the front parking lot of the community, which is located at 5320 205 Loop, with the event starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.
Cars in the show will not be from local residents, but rather from the “Heart of Texas Old Car Show.” In addition to just enjoying the sight of all these classical cars, Garden Estates director of sales and marketing Audrey Vlock said attendees would get to take short rides in some of the cars.
Those who are attending the event will also have the opportunity to purchase a hot dog lunch provided by the senior community for $5. Vlock said that all of the proceeds from the lunch will be donated towards the Ronald McDonald House charity.
This event is one of many similarly styled events that the senior community puts on each year as part of its programs to entertain residents. Residents of the community, their families and workers that are a part of the Ronald McDonald House, on top of the public, have all been invited to attend.
“These cars are almost as old as our residents, so this will bring back memories for them of cars they had back in their day,” Vlock said “If it is a good turnout we would certainly do it again. But we like to all sorts of different events throughout the year.”
Lunch will be the only part of Saturday’s events that will cost visitors money, Vlock said. The car show and the live music that will also be available for attendees will all be provided for free.