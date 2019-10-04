Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell was named Friday as the next Lubbock Police chief, a city of Lubbock news release said.
Mitchell went through what was called “a rigorous recruitment process that saw 43 applicants vie for the position.” He had video and in-person interviews and a public reception with more than 100 community representatives who attended to meet Mitchell and two other finalists for the position.
“We are greatly honored to bring Chief Mitchell to Lubbock,” Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said. “His experience, his sincere desire to be in Lubbock and the opportunity to incorporate his community policing skills into our city played strongly into his selection.”
Mitchell should join his new department on Nov. 11. His selection will be presented for confirmation on Oct. 22 to the Lubbock City Council.
“First and foremost, I’d like to begin by expressing how truly honored I am to be selected as Lubbock’s chief of Police,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with each member of the department, and the citizens of Lubbock in continuing its great tradition of public safety and community engagement.”
He became Temple’s chief in 2015.
Mitchell told Temple Mayor Tim Davis that he was ready for another challenge, but will continue to do all the duties of the chief of police as long as he is here.
Mitchell has more than 29 years in law enforcement. He previously served in Kansas City, Mo., is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker University. He is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.