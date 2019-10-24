CAMERON — Two local volunteer fire departments and a Cameron food bank have received donations that total $15,000.
Cameron and Buckholts volunteer fire departments received $4,000 each to support their efforts in fire protection for Milam County.
The Cameron Food Bank received $7,000 to help in its mission to feed local families.
The three donations were made by the Salem-Elm Ridge Water Supply Corp. and CoBank, a Denver, Colo., -based cooperative bank and rural infrastructure lender.
“Volunteer fire departments in Central Texas are critical for the safety of our people and community infrastructure,” Robert Jekel, general manager of Salem-Elm Ridge Water Supply, said in a statement. “We work hand-in-hand with these departments by providing safe and reliable access to sufficient water to fight fires. For those reasons, supporting area volunteer fire departments was an imperative for the board of directors of Salem-Elm Ridge, and we would encourage others to do whatever they can to support their local volunteer fire departments.”
A CoBank executive echoed Jekel’s comments.
“Every day, we see how important the combination of well-equipped fire departments and reliable water flow is to fire safety in rural America,” Hunter Hook, vice president of CoBank’s water infrastructure banking group, said in the statement. “We are thrilled to be supporting Salem-Elm Ridge in their effort to better equip volunteer fire departments in Milam County.”
This is the second year that Salem-Elm Ridge has made contributions to the two fire departments. The system serves western Milam County between Cameron and Buckholts from Elm Creek south to the Little River.