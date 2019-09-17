BELTON — Street maintenance and pay raises for police officers and firefighters are this city’s top priorities in its now-approved budget for 2020.
The Belton City Council, in a 6-0 decision Tuesday afternoon, approved a $28,623,718 budget. They also approved a 65.98-cent tax rate in a 6-0 decision.
Councilman John Holmes was absent while Councilman Craig Pearson participated via videoconference from Panama City Beach, Florida.
This is the seventh year the overall tax rate stayed the same. However, the two rates that make it up are changing. The City Council shifted .62 cents — or about $78,000 — from its debt service rate to its maintenance and operations rate.
The maintenance and operations rate is 57.12 cents. It was 56.5 cents in the 2019 budget. The debt service rate is 8.86 cents. It was 9.48 cents in the 2019 budget.
In a separate decision, the Belton Council voted 5-1 to approve the maintenance and operation rate and debt service rate. Councilman David K. Leigh — who, along with Holmes, voted against the tax swap last month — dissented.
“What we’ve been doing is moving money from one rate to the other, and where we are collecting more money on the maintenance and operation and not putting as much money into the debt service fund,” Leigh said. “The reason I voted against was because I really feel that we should keep the rates the same, and not shift from one to the other.”
“We’ve trimmed fat to where we’re not contributing any extra dollars into the debt service rate,” Leigh added.
The average home value in Belton is $177,118. That homeowner will pay $1,169 in city taxes in 2020. That is an $85 increase from last year’s bill of $1,084. The average home value last year was $164,329.
The City Council would have had to set the tax rate at 61.78 cents for residents not to see an increase on their property tax bill. This rate is known as the effective rate.
Belton was .01 cent shy of its rollback rate of 65.99 cents. If that number had been exceeded, it could have triggered an election if 10 percent of voters petitioned for it.
The budget is a slight decrease from the one adopted in 2019. Expenditures in the 2020 fiscal year — which begins Oct. 1 — will be down 1.24 percent — or $359,666.
Belton’s revenues, though, will see a modest increase. Revenues are projected to be $29,371,221 in 2020. That is a 2.28 percent increase — or $655,877 — from the $28,715,344 in the 2019 budget.
The city’s five-year preventive street maintenance plan ended this year. The City Council told staff that finding additional funding and making it a fixture of the budget was a priority for 2020.
The 2020 budget allocates $372,870 for street maintenance for the upcoming fiscal year. Interim Finance Director Susan Allamon previously told the Council that the city’s estimated $174,408 in additional property tax revenue and $214,638 in sales tax dollars will fuel the program.
“We will slowly work toward building up to a (funding) target of $600,000 a year,” she said.
The pay scale for civil service employees — police officers and firefighters — will see a 6.5 percent increase. That is estimated to cost $251,911.
Along with the pay scale adjustment, other changes include an increase in firefighter certification pay and folding the emergency medical technician certification bonus into the base firefighter pay.
The City Council, in a 6-0 decision, also approved an updated version of its annual strategic plan.