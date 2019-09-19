BELTON — Construction crews continue to make progress at Belton ISD’s high schools.
Lake Belton High School — the district’s second comprehensive high school that opens next fall — is almost 70 percent complete. At Belton High School, the foundation of the $2.15 million orchestra addition was poured.
Kurt Schwerdtfeger — an associate with O’Connell Robertson Architects, the firm that designed both projects — updated the Belton Independent School District board of trustees on the endeavors this week.
Lake Belton High School, Schwerdtfeger said, is progressing faster than he thought. Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said substantial completion is scheduled for late July.
“We have a lot of work going on in the inside — finishes, painting — and the asphalt has been laid for the track,” Schwerdtfeger said. “It’s a never-ending cycle, and it seems like it’s going to be here faster than I know it.”
Backboards and basketball hoops have been installed in the school’s two gyms. Drywall is expected to go up soon inside the library.
“The first floor (commons area) is where we are seeing a lot of finishes going in,” Schwerdtfeger said. “They’ve already started finishing the concrete (floor). It looks amazing.”
Headway also is being made on Lake Belton High’s exterior.
“Metal panels have started going up,” Schwerdtfeger said, explaining the metal will wrap around parts of the building along with the red masonry and the school’s prominent glass walls. “We should have that wrapped up probably in the next two months.”
School board member Ty Taggart made it clear he is ready to see the progress at Lake Belton High School in person. Trustees last visited the estimated $106 million project in February.
“It’s been several weeks, months since we have had a chance to tour,” Taggart said. “Can we plan another group tour? It’s been a while since we’ve been there.”
Interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said administrators have talked about bringing the school board to the campus — which is located in Temple near State Highway 317 and FM 2483 — for another tour. She said a tour will be scheduled for later this fall.
The Belton High School project will add a dedicated orchestra rehearsal hall, sectional hall and three practice rooms. This new space will add 3,200 square feet to the high school. The existing band hall, instructor office space and band music library will be renovated, too.
“We have another six weeks of installation of the (concrete masonry units) then our structural steel will arrive on site,” Schwerdtfeger said. “We’re hoping around the beginning of December that we’ll have the roof on and we will be dried in.”
Once the structure is complete, Schwerdtfeger expects work to begin on the interior sometime in January.
“What’s the estimated completion?” school board President Sue Jordan asked.
The project should be completed in July, Schwerdtfeger said.