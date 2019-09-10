SCHWERTNER — The Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply Corp. issued a boil notice Tuesday for the city of Schwertner and nearby rural areas after a disruption in water service due to the installation of new water mains.
About 85 customers are affected by the notice, which is expected to be in effect for several days. The notice affects Schwertner residents and those that live on FM 487 east and west of Schwertner; FM 1105 between County Road 303 and FM 487; and County Roads 384, 322, 323, 343, 319, 382, 321, 303 and 302.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.
When it is no longer necessary to boil water, a rescind notice will be issued.
Customers with questions may contact David Yohe, general manager at 512-746-2114 or visit the Corporations’ office at 2393 County Road 311 in Jarrell.