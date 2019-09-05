The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Thursday for some customers after a construction projection to relocate water distribution lines.
Customers affected by the notice live in the cities of Buckholts (north of the Little River) and Rogers. The rural Wilson community is also included.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water supply officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers questions regarding this matter, contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.