Temple Police officers investigated a forgery report at about 10:29 a.m. and made an arrest at the Texell Credit Union remote drive-through location, 17 N. 11th St.
A woman allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers’ patrol units blocked in a dark blue 4-door sedan in the drive-through lane. The trunk was open, and officers bagged evidence.
A woman was taken into custody. Her identity isn’t known yet, Weems said.
Temple Towing arrived to tow the vehicle.
Move information will be shared as it becomes available.