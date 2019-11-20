Forgery suspect

Temple Police officers surround and block a car in Wednesday morning in the remote drive-through lane at Texell Credit Union, 17 N. 11th St. A woman was arrested because she allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check.

 Deborah McKeon | Telegram

Temple Police officers investigated a forgery report at about 10:29 a.m. and made an arrest at the Texell Credit Union remote drive-through location, 17 N. 11th St.

A woman allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.

Officers’ patrol units blocked in a dark blue 4-door sedan in the drive-through lane. The trunk was open, and officers bagged evidence.

A woman was taken into custody. Her identity isn’t known yet, Weems said.

Temple Towing arrived to tow the vehicle.

Move information will be shared as it becomes available.

