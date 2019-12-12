As Temple continues to grow, with new residents moving here each year, housing concerns and development plans will be a topic many think about.
Providing information on this is what local real estate agent Bryant Ward, of Keeping It Realty, hopes to provide with an upcoming event. Ward will be hosting a home ownership summit Saturday, which will try and educate residents about various housing information and city development plans.
The summit will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple, 1749 Scott Blvd.
Ward said he has invited local business professionals to talk to residents about housing related issues and opportunities. These professionals include representatives from State Farm, Holleman Homes, Positive Money Credit Repair and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Topics touched on by these professionals will include veteran benefits, escrow, credit restoration and investments.
Representatives from the city of Temple’s Planning and Zoning Committee will talk about current and upcoming plans being made by the city. These plans will include the city’s new neighborhood plans that look to reinvest in projects all around the city.
Ward said he also wanted to help out educators with this event by giving out free school supply packs to every teacher who shows up. Those interested will only need to show their ID badges in order to receive the supplies.
Residents looking for information on the summit can call 254-624-1401.