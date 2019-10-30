As the holidays approach everybody gets busy, including the Salvation Army of Bell County.
In a couple of weeks, on Nov. 12, the 2019 Doing the Most Good Dinner, a Salvation Army fundraiser, will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd., Temple.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m.
Funds from the dinner will support Salvation Army services specific to Bell County. Earlier this year, the Salvation Army merged the Temple and Killeen management with Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin serving in the leadership positions.
Guest speaker at the dinner will be longtime educator, author and international speaker Riney Jordan of Clifton. Jordan served in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in both the classroom and in administration. He writes a monthly column for Texas School Business magazine. His talks have been described as heartwarming stories filled with humor.
It won’t be long before the sound of the Salvation Army bells begin to be to be heard.
The Salvation Army red kettles and bell ringers will get their start after Thanksgiving, but some retailers allow the kettles to set up early, said Lt. Chantel Millin.
The money raised through the red kettle program is used to promote programming at the Temple and Killeen locations.
“We also need volunteers to take on bell ringer shifts,” Millin said. “It costs us $100 a day to pay for the bell ringer on the payroll. We’d much rather use that money for local Salvation Army projects.”
The local Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project has expanded this year to include another organization’s Angel Tree, Millin said.
Individuals who want to participate in the gift program will have an opportunity to select an angel in the next couple of weeks when the Salvation Army gets set up at the mall, she said.
Families put in applications for the Angel Tree program a couple of weeks ago. They provide a list of gift and clothing ideas for the children to help those who are shopping for the youngsters.
Last year, the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope provided gifts for 800 individuals.
The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Bell County individuals and families in need at facilities in Temple and Killeen.
Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. has offered to match every dollar donated by community members and businesses — up to $200,000.
The McLane Center of Hope in Temple includes a men’s, women’s and a family shelter. Three meals plus two snacks are provided daily. Clients have access to laundry facilities, a computer lab and a library plus transportation assistance. Case management is provided to all clients.
SALVATION ARMY FUNDRAISER
Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the 2019 Doing the Most Good Dinner on Nov. 12. For more information, contact Susan Chandler at 817-919-9025; or Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin at 254-774-9996.