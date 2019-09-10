Dog Ridge Water Tower closeup

A Dog Ridge water tower is shown off of US-190 in Belton on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016. 

 Michael Miller/Telegram

BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. has lifted a boil notice issued Friday.

“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 9/10/2019,” the supplier said.

If you have questions, contact the Dog Ridge office at 254-939-6533 or our general manager, Lafonda Wilsey, at (254)721-0401.

To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.