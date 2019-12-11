For many, a house is not just where someone lives but also where they have made many memories. This was one of the points residents of East Temple tried to explain to city officials at a public meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting was to discuss the city’s planned improvement of Avenue C, a part of the city’s Ferguson Park Neighborhood Plan that aims to bring investment and improvements to the area.
More than 50 residents attended the Wilson Recreation Center event plus city staff, the engineers and the company that will help acquire the land for the project.
David Patrick of KPA Engineers, whose company designed the Avenue C project, helped to explain to residents what the vision was for the project and what improvements were coming. These included adding street lights, a bike lane and a hike and bike trail along the street.
Due to the project expanding past the limits of small streets in the area, the city plans on purchasing some of the houses and properties for the project. While officials at the meeting were not sure exactly how many full properties would need to be bought, they estimated it to be around one dozen.
To help explain the city’s plans on purchasing these houses, Diane Valek with Stateside Right of Way Services was brought out to help explain the process. Valek emphasized that all residents who would be affected would receive fair market value on their homes, with everything in writing.
“Most people have not had a government agency come in and buy their property and home,” Valek said. “It is not like doing your taxes where you can ask your best friend. And everything we will do will be in writing.”
While the project would help improve the area, many at the meeting were concerned with what would happen to their properties and houses along the street.
For many, this was their first time seeing the final draft of the project and what homes would be affected. While some homeowners found out the city would only need a portion of their land, others noticed that the project would take half of their home.
Reactions to the plans varied, with those living along the street saying they feel scared, angry, wronged or just resigned to their fate.
Tony Johnson, who owns land along Avenue C and had planned on turning it into a business, said the project brings about mixed feelings. Johnson, who will only have a portion of his property bought, said while the street’s improvements will help his future business, he understands other’s concerns.
“I am a business investor, so I can navigate this better, I just feel sad for the people that have been living there,” Johnson said. “They just want a piece of my land for the sidewalk parking, and this won’t hurt my business but rather help it instead. This is happening no matter whether you like it or hate it, you just have to figure out what is best for you and your family.”
Others, like Avenue C residents Kathy and Martin Sandova, found out that the homes they have lived in for decades were going to be bought out completely.
While the Sandovas are still upset about how the city handled the project and communicating with residents, they know there is nothing they can do. The main thought on the couple’s mind now is the path forward and how much they can get for their homes.
“I am still not happy, but we got to do what we’ve got to do,” Kathy Sandova said. “It is heartbreaking, there are lots of memories.”