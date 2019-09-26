The sound of music broke out Thursday afternoon as a mariachi band loudly sang “Happy Birthday” to local businessman Clem Mikeska at his Temple restaurant.
Mikeska, well known throughout Central Texas due to his restaurant Clem Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q, turned 90 Thursday. A birthday party was held at his restaurant’s Temple location, which drew many of those who have known him or visited his restaurant over the past decades.
For the party, the restaurant located at 1217 S. 57th St. was decorated in old photos of Mikeska and his family with the restaurant’s signature barbecue readily available for guests.
Guests included many members of Mikeska’s family, those who have known him from church and those who have been coming to the restaurant for decades. His daughter, Anna Mikeska, said that everyone who has known Clem has liked him and he was friends with everybody.
Speaking for her father, Anna said that respect for everyone has been a large part of what he has held as important in life and in business.
“One thing about my dad is that he has always been easygoing,” Anna said. “He gets along with everybody and he respects everybody’s views. He has touched just so many people.”
Anna said that her father, who had fought in the Korean War, started off with almost nothing and built his business through hard work and perseverance.
For those who have known Clem outside of his family and his restaurant, such as fellow church member Basilia Rodriguez, he embodies the same likeable attitude he has elsewhere. Rodriguez said that Clem often helps out and is there for the church and its members when he is needed.
“(Clem) is very nice, and he is always there for us,” Rodriguez said. “He treats people very nice, it is like he knows them all. He doesn’t look his age at all, and I think it is because he is still in the business and you need a purpose to get up every morning.”