A boil water notice for the Little River-Academy area has been lifted.
The notice was issued Thursday afternoon by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 due to low chlorine residue in the water system.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 10/29/2019,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can contact Ronald White Jr. at 254-982-4685.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.