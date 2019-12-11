While having a home can mean freedom for many, maintaining that house when problems arise can be difficult for residents who might not have the money.
This is the problem that Temple hopes to combat with its new Housing Services Center in the city’s downtown. The center will gather many local organizations into one place so residents that need help with housing-related issues will be able to come to one place and get all of their problems solved.
The center, 101 N. Main St., will house a shared office space for 10 agencies whose normal offices are scattered throughout the area.
Temple’s Neighborhood Services Manager Nancy Glover said the center will mainly be focusing on helping those in the low to moderate income ranges. Services at the center will include down payment assistance, minor home repairs and weatherization among other services.
“Our goal with this facility is to create a one-stop shop for low to moderate income citizens of Temple to come and get help with various housing related issues,” Glover said. “We try to connect people to the services in the community that can help them.”
Since all the organizations cannot have a permanent representative at the center, Glover said there will be a schedule showing when each will have someone there. Organizations that will be at the new center, at least on some days, include Habitat for Humanity, Central Texas Council of Governments and the Hill Country Community Action Association.
Some of the organizations, such as NeighborWorks and Habitat for Humanity whose offices are in Waco or Killeen, the center will allow their staff members to come to the clients instead of residents driving to them.
City Councilwoman Judy Morales, who represents Temple’s District 2, said that this move by the city to help residents fix up their homes was only the start of their efforts to help. Morales said residents will soon see more projects to help those all around Temple improve their homes and their communities.
“One of our main concerns (at the city) is upgrading our housing stock,” Morales said. “This (center) is only part of the effort being made by the city to see what we can do as partners to really bring our neighborhoods and community to what we want as a community.”
City officials are encouraging those wanting to know more about the center to call them at 254-298-5999.