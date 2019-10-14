The Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System — which includes the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple — was designated the first Purple Heart VA Health Care System in the U.S.
A dedication ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Temple VA in the Avenue of Flags area, 1901 S. First St.
All veterans, active duty soldiers, the community and those who support veterans are welcome to attend.
The ceremony will dedicate a sign that will be installed in front of the hospital in Temple. There will be combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients from numerous U.S. conflicts on hand to personally thank those who work at the hospital. Additional signs will be installed at the Waco VA, and surrounding VA clinics in Austin and Cedar Park.
To honor service members who have received the Purple Heart, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Department of Texas, will present a proclamation designating Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, the first “Purple Heart Veterans Health Care System” in the United States.
“The VA hospital and surrounding outpatient clinics of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System are providing outstanding treatment, and providing a central gathering point for the veteran community,” Jon Lunkwicz, the Texas state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, said in a release. “The Central VA Health Care System represents our hearts here in the Heart of Texas.”
Veterans living in Temple, Waco and the Fort Hood areas owe their health to the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System, Lunkwicz said.
“We cannot thank enough, the administrators, the caregivers and those who work every day on behalf of veterans,” he said. “For all combat veterans, those who have ‘borne the battle,’ VA endeavors, every day to ensure that you never leave any of us behind, and for that, ‘we thank you.’”
The Central VA Health Care System represents the hearts of the combat-wounded, the disabled veteran here in Central Texas, Lunkwicz said.
“As a combat wounded Army infantryman who receives medical care in Temple, it is my honor to designate the Central VA Health Care System, the first ‘Purple Heart VA Health Care System’ in the United States,” Lunkwicz said.
The ceremony will consist of several local and regional dignitaries speaking, along with Purple Heart recipients of all branches, and military conflicts, as they congratulate all who work at VA, and recognize their important contributions to quality of life for Purple Heart recipients in Central Texas.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Department of Texas, is unique among all veteran service organizations in that its membership is comprised entirely of combat veterans who were wounded in action.