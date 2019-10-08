Andrejs Avots-Avotins, a doctor at the Baylor Scott & White and a former Temple High School graduate, was honored by Temple Independent School District for his work with the district.
Avots-Avotins received the Friends of Temple ISD Wildcat Award during the district’s school board meeting Monday night. Avots-Avotins was thanked by both the board and Superintendent Bobby Ott for his service with the CTE advisory council and his work with getting students exposed to the medical profession.
The award formally recognizes high-level partners and individuals for their contributions to Temple ISD.
Avots-Avotins was nominated, and then later confirmed, by the Temple ISD board of trustees for his efforts with both students and teachers though programs he participated in and helped found.
To help both TISD students and teachers, Avots-Avotins brought a program to them called Rejuvenate, which tries to help those participants step away from their normal activities and relax. He first brought the program to the district for faculty but it was later extended as a retreat day for the district’s International Baccalaureate program students.
During his time helping out with the school district, Avots-Avotins has helped students at the district’s schools visit Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and the Listening Center in Dallas.
To encourage students to follow his footsteps and join the biomedical or health care fields, Avots-Avotins also started the Mentoring Youth and Exposure to Medicine Program at the high school.
During the meeting Monday night, Avots-Avotins spent most of his time thanking those who had helped him accomplish these feats.
“Leadership at Baylor Scott & White, at the highest levels, recognizes the value of working out in the community,” he said “If we really are going to improve our world, it doesn’t start any sooner than the education of our kids. It is a community effort, with all of us working together to raise our children.”