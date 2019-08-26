BELTON — The Commissioners Court on Monday signed off on a $107 million general fund budget that begins to tackle growth-related issues.
The commissioners approved the $131,205,272 budget as well as a 45-cent tax rate. Both votes were 4-1.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson voted against approval of the budget and the proposed tax rate.
Whitson said he doesn’t think the budget is bad, but it required the $0.450000 tax rate, which he would like to have seen decrease given the rise in property appraisals in Bell County.
The budget includes $4 million for work and jail studies, but it’s uncertain when those studies will be launched, he said.
Harker Heights property appraisals increased over the past two years. This year, some Salado residents’ appraisals jumped, Whitson said.
“I don’t have any animosity about the decision,” he said.
Whitson said his only opportunity to give relief to the residents he represents would be a decrease in taxes.
The budget is balanced.
The county plans to spend $107,020,040 in the 2020 fiscal year — a $3,662,156 increase from the amended 2019 budget’s expenditures of $103,367,884.
The 2020 budget projects to bring in $107,020,040 in revenue — an $11,681,506 increase from the prior budget.
The six-month process in developing the budget received its due diligence and the guiding principle moving forward is try to better understand the services and programs the county delivers, indentify what is required and what’s provided and then try to identify the most cost effective way to deliver those services, said Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Slight tax rate decrease
The 2020 tax rate is a decrease of .11 cents from the current rate of 45.11 cents. This is the first time in about a decade the Commissioners Court approved a tax rate decrease.
However, that does not mean a lower property tax bill. Bell County has a certified value of more than $20 billion — an 11.17 percent increase from last year.
For example, the average home in Belton is valued at $177,118. That homeowner will pay $797.03 in county taxes in 2020. That is a $55.74 increase from last year’s bill of $741.29. Last year, the average home value was $164,329.
For residents not to have seen an increase in their county taxes, the Commissioners Court would have had to set the tax rate at 41.22 cents — which is known as the effective rate.
The commissioners could not exceed a rollback rate of 45.4 cents — otherwise it would have triggered an election, if 10 percent of voters had petitioned for it.
Budget initiatives
There are a wide array of services and programs funded by this 2020 budget, Blackburn said.
The civil and justice systems for the county account for a little over a half of the general fund operating budget. It also represents a continuing investment and maintenance of county roads.
About $14.5 million represents the amount the county spends to fund the state’s unfunded mandates, Blackburn said. The budget represents a commitment to its biggest asset, its people, including funding health and retirement benefits.
Bell County will receive a second Child Protective Services judge. The Texas Legislature called for an addition CPS judge for the county in its 2019-21 state budget. The commissioners are planning to keep both CPS courts at the Bell County Justice Center. That means moving the Attorney General’s Child Support Office to the Bell County Annex at 550 E. Second Ave.
Starting in the next fiscal year — which begins Oct. 1 — the commissioners will begin studying a proposed expansion of the Loop 121 jail. In recent months, the jail has been near capacity.
The commissioners allocated $2.4 million to begin studying the jail expansion. Additionally, that money will fund an update to Bell County’s pay plan that has not been revised in two decades.
Other than planning for growth, the budget calls for a 3 percent raise for county officials and employees. That will cost more than $1.4 million.
Of that, $114,882 will be spent on elected official salaries. Most of that money — $85,227 — will be spent on salary increases for the three Bell County at Law judges — a mandate from the Legislature.
The raises are based on a judge’s tenure. A judge’s pay will increase by 10 percent after four years. After eight years, there will be another 10 percent bump. Finally, judges with 12 years of tenure receive a final 5 percent increase.
The three county court at law judges — Jeanne Parker, John Mischtian and Rebecca DePew — each received a salary of $157,000, according to the 2019 budget.
The salaries for Mischtian and DePew will be bumped up to $185,000 while Parker’s salary will increase to $171,000.
New positions
The budget allocates $881,350 for 13 new positions.
The CPS court will get four new employees: an assistant guardian ad litem; two assistant county attorneys; and one investigator for the county attorney. Additionally, three of four new courts and transportation deputies for the jail will be used for the CPS court.
The other new positions are a technician for the Bell County Expo Center; two deputies for the Precinct 1 constable; a single new deputy for the Precinct 3 constable; and a new evidence technician for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.