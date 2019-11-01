Killeen City Attorney Kathryn Davis will be considered for city attorney by the Temple City Council at its Nov. 7 meeting.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the City Municipal building, located at 2 N. Main St. If approved, Davis would start the job effective Dec. 9.
The entire process of choosing the new city attorney was up to the City Council, Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
Even though the City Council has yet to vote on approval of Davis, Temple City Councilwoman Susan Long said that she feels confident the Council will approve the appointment. Long said she thinks Davis is a great choice and plans on voting in favor of her appointment.
“(Davis) lives in the area, and knows Temple and knows the projects we are working on,” Long said. “It is just a really good situation in that sense. If Kayla Landeros has to leave, by her choice, then this woman is a very good choice.”
For Temple Mayor Tim Davis, finding a candidate who would stay with the city for a long time was important. He said this was due to all of the current and upcoming projects that the Council will need a city attorney for in the coming years.
“I was mostly looking out for someone had longevity in the seat,” Davis said “She has been a city attorney for a long time, and in the city of Temple right now, we need to be sure the person can take the baton and run with it.”
Although Long said the issue of transparency in city dealings was not discussed with the applicants, the goal of the city is still to be as transparent as possible. For Davis, being open and transparent is not up for negotiation, and will continue to be required of all appointed officials.
“The city of Temple has always made it a point to be transparent, and we would require that of the city attorney,” Davis said. “(The city) follows the open records act and it makes no difference to us who the city attorney is, they are going to follow it just like anybody else.”
Davis has been with the Killeen City Attorney’s Office for 24 years and has served as the city attorney since 2003. Davis is the No. 2 highest paid Killeen employee with a $160,865 annual salary.
Davis holds a bachelor of journalism degree from the University of Texas and earned her Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.
Two other candidates considered were Traci Briggs, a deputy city attorney for Killeen, and James McKechnie, the senior assistant city attorney in Wichita Falls.
Kayla Landeros, the former city attorney, left her position for the private sector in early August. She was hired back through her new firm as the acting city attorney until her replacement could be found.