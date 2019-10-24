Veterans and their family members are invited to a job fair Friday at the Temple VA.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, Building 171, Conference Room A25. The medical center is located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
The job fair will feature a variety of employers committed to hiring veterans. Among them are: Texas Veterans Commission; Resource Employment Solutions; Goodwill Industries (Learning Center); Division for Rehabilitation Services/Texas Workforce Solutions; Troops to Teachers; Texas Department of Criminal Justice; Compass Bank; PrimeAmerica; Texas Veterans Land Board; Excelsior College; Express Employment; Tele-Tec Call Center, Killeen Independent School District, Hawkins Personnel, Allied Universal Security, James Construction, USO, VetSuccess (VA Education); People Ready Staffing; Temple College; Habitat for Humanity; University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Rescare; Spherion Staffing; Bring Everyone in the Zone; Crown Equipment Corp.; Cedar Crest Hospital; Goldstar Transit-Ridestar; MV Transportation; Hawkins Personnel Staffing; PSI; Starcorrsheets; and Central Texas Veterans Health Care System Human Resources Management Service.
Veterans are requested to bring their resumes, along with any supporting documents, such as reference letters, licenses held, etc. No appointments are necessary.
This event is coordinated by the Therapeutic Supported Employment Services staff at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. The TSES staff will be on hand if veterans need help on how to create a resume as well as job interview techniques.