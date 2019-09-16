It is estimated 390,000 Texans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and that number is expected to grow.
In an effort to increase disease awareness, provide community education to caregivers and support those affected by the disease, Alzheimer’s Texas will host an educational Lunch N’ Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St. in Salado.
Shannon Johnson-Quaife, program director of Alzheimer’s Texas, will explain methods for gaining support, adapting to your role as your loved one’s illness progresses, managing common caregiving challenges, and practicing good self-care.
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia — a continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills that disrupts a person’s ability to function independently.
Signs of caregiver stress include:
• Feeling overwhelmed or constantly worried.
• Feeling tired often.
• Getting too much sleep or not enough sleep.
• Gaining or losing weight.
• Becoming easily irritated or angry.
• Losing interest in activities you used to enjoy.
• Feeling sad.
• Having frequent headaches, bodily pain or other physical problems.
• Abusing alcohol or drugs, including prescription medications.
“The Lunch N’ Learn program is the centerpiece of our rural education and awareness outreach efforts,” Johnson-Quaife said. “The goals of the program are to provide education that is not readily available in the community, connect with local constituents, provide on-site care consultations, and open doors for the development of future programs. As with all of our services, there is no charge to attend, and a light lunch will be provided.”
TO LEARN MORE
To register or find out information about the program, call 512-241-0420, ext. 11, or send an email to SJohnsonQuaife@TXAlz.org.
For information about Alzheimer’s Texas, visit www.txalz.org.