BELTON — Parts of two streets here will be closed as crews work on sewer improvements near Waco Road.
North Blair Street between East Sixth and East Seventh avenues as well as East Seventh Avenue between North Blair and Waco Road will temporarily close starting Wednesday through Oct. 25, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release issued Tuesday.
“This closure is for the installation of a new sewer line as part of the Waco Road sewer replacement project,” Romer said.
The closure will take place during the day, at night and on the weekends.
The city is replacing old, clay sewer lines along Waco Road. The improvements begin on North Blair Street and follow East Seventh Avenue.
Killeen-based McLean Construction is working on the nearly $1.1 million project. It is estimated to be completed in January.
“The project was designed to install all of these sewer lines and reconnect all of the service lines and then repave the roads when we’re done installing the sewer lines,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said earlier this year.
Affected residents were notified about the planned closure.
Residents along North Blair Street and East Seventh Avenue can access their driveways by going around barricades at East Eighth Avenue and North Beal Street.
Landmark Apartments residents can access the complex from Waco Road and East Eighth Avenue.
The city advised residents to move their vehicles, trash cans and other items from the road. Vehicles left on the road during the closure will be towed at the owner’s expense.