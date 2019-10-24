LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A boil water notice was issued Thursday afternoon for the Little River-Academy area due to low chlorine residual in the water system.
The notice — issued by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 — urges customers to boil water used for drinking, cooking and ice making prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.
WCID No. 2 officials will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call the WCID No. 2 office at 254-982-4685.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.