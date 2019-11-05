The city of Bartlett restored water service to residents after allowing a contractor to make repairs for a leak in their main water tower Monday.
However, the city’s boil water notice issued Oct. 31 is still in effect.
Bartlett Independent School District — which was forced to close campuses Monday — resumed classes as scheduled Tuesday.
The Monday school closure forced Bartlett ISD to reschedule National Honor Society inductions to Nov. 11 in the cafeteria at 6:30 p.m., a statement posted to the district’s website said.