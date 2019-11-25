BELTON — Commissioners raised concerns Monday over parts of two subdivisions near Bell County’s lakes.
They questioned a road at The Enclave at Belton Lake — a 38.9-acre, 14-lot subdivision off of State Highway 36 — and wondered why a plat for the fourth phase of Three Creeks — the sprawling, Shakespearean-themed subdivision off of Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road — came back to them.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said Blanco Springs Road in The Enclave is proposed to be taken over by the county in the future. Bell County Judge David Blackburn pointed out that construction on the road has already started.
Roads intended to be maintained by the county have to meet certain standards and are usually built after a subdivision’s plat is approved.
“Because construction has, apparently, preceded the plat and inspection process, do you have any concerns about our ability to accept the road at a later date?” Blackburn asked.
Neaves said he does have some concerns about the road. He said he met with the developers of the subdivision, the Belton-based Rancho Lago Development, about their plan, and advised to stop construction on the road so the county can inspect its conditions.
Justin Fuller, who works for the developer, told the commissioners that construction on the road started so an entrance could be built. The entrance, he said, was needed for construction.
All documents about the roadwork were submitted to the county, he said.
The commissioners approved the final plat for The Enclave in a 3-0 decision, with Commissioner Russell Schneider abstaining and Commissioner Bill Schumann absent. Schneider told the Telegram he abstained because he gave the developer advice on pricing.
The Three Creeks final plat was approved in a 4-0 vote.
“This seems like déjà vu. We’re on phase six or seven now. We’re going back to four,” Neaves said.
The new plat for phase four of the Belton-area subdivision removed part of a road from the document. That road segment was included in the plat for phase five of Three Creeks, Neaves said.
Schneider said this plat is a prime example of why the commissioners are reviewing the county’s subdivision ordinances.
“It’s hard to get this all inspected and seen if there isn’t a process,” Schneider said, adding that that the plat and road process needs to be outlined in the update.