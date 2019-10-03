While there are many farms in the Temple area, the city welcomed a whole new type of farm Thursday thanks to the city’s Un-Included Club.
The club’s new farm is an indoor, urban farm — part of a newly added program that is producing microgreens at 11 N. Sixth St. in downtown Temple. While the Un-Included club has tended community gardens before, this will be their first urban garden focused on microgreens.
Un-Included Club Executive Director Doree Collins said that the group hopes to use the new farm to teach students how to garden these vegetables themselves. In addition to teaching, Collins also wants to sell some of the microgreens produced at the farm to local businesses or in a farmer’s market.
“For our kids, we wanted to teach them something that they could do at home,” Collins said. “We started doing the indoor growing system and that is when we started and that is when we learned to grow the microgreens. So we just started doing it and we needed a space that was just for it, so this is what we have here.”
For Collins’s daughter, Dayla, learning about microgreens and urban farming was a new experience. While she didn’t know about farming practices when she first started, she said that she enjoyed the learning process.
Microgreens are the young plants of some types of vegetables and herbs that are able to be clipped and eaten within two weeks of their germination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Nate Watts, chief of operations for the club, said that this urban farm is different from the other farms that the group helps maintain because of the growth rates of the plants.
While larger vegetables and fruits, like potatoes and tomatoes, can take weeks to have visual growth, microgreens become fully grown in up to two weeks.
“(The plants) are all within less than a 15-day timeframe from start to finish,” Watts said. “For us, that is the big thing, because you can constantly have that turnaround rate. And for the kids, that keeps them interested.”
For Collins, the current state of the urban farm is just the beginning of what she would like to do with this project. Going forwards, Collins said, she hopes to publish a recipe book filled with ways to use microgreens as well as possibly having a farmer’s market at the site.
Selling the products produced at the garden is one of the ways Collins plans on achieving these goals. At least one local business is already interested in a partnership.
Jacob Bates, owner of Bird Creek Burger Co. in downtown Temple, was at the opening of the farm Thursday. Bates said that he hopes to be able to work with the Un-Included Club on using their microgreens with his food when possible.
In addition to just having a source for these microgreens, Bates emphasized the importance of sourcing ingredients locally and supporting producers in the community.
“With the ribbon cutting I thought about coming down and seeing what we could get now,” Bates said. “I think the more farm to table you can do, and the more you can support your local community, the better the entire economic community becomes. I would like to see 50 of these things pop up in downtown Temple.”