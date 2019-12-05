Residents of one West Temple neighborhood were able to breathe a sigh of relief Thursday night after the construction of a looming water tower was moved.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted Thursday to move the proposed Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank to a new location. The switch of sites comes after residents of the Northcliffe subdivision, where the tank was going to be located, protested the move.
Northcliffe resident Kevin Koonce, who technically lives on Bell County land, helped spearhead the effort for the city to move the site. He, and many in his neighborhood, petitioned Council members and went to City Council meetings to try and get the location of the tower changed.
Two months after the initial approval of the water tower’s site, city staff was directed to start looking at other sites that would work.
The new site, which is located northwest of the intersection of FM 2305 and FM 2271, has not been opposed by any residents living close to it.
While the 156-foot tall, 1 million gallon water tower is called the Pepper Creek Elevated Storage Tank, both sites for its construction are about five miles west of the actual creek.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said earlier this year that the tower originally was named after the Pepper Creek Water Supply Co. that originally owned the tower and supplied water to that area.
Koonce, who spoke at Thursday night’s meeting, applauded the move by the city for listening to their residents. He also specifically thanked Temple Mayor Tim Davis and City Councilman Wendell Williams for their work fixing the problem.
“This is exactly how local government is supposed to work,” Koonce said previously. “I cannot thank enough Mayor Tim Davis, Councilman Wendell Williams, the entire Temple City Council, and the staff of the city of Temple for working through this situation once legitimate concerns were raised about the initial proposed site.”
Davis thanked Koonce and the other members of the neighborhood, for going about making complaints to the city the right way and allowing the process to take place.
Williams, whose District 4 covers West Temple, said that he was happy both sides of this disagreement were able to come out as winners on this matter.
“I think that the proposed outcome that is being worked towards, and that is 99 percent done, is the right solution,” Williams said. “I am very pleased the city reacted in the way that it did to reconsider. I think it is a win-win for the city and its citizens.”