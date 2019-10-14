BELTON — The Republican Party of Bell County will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
The featured speaker will be Jack Barcroft, who represents Senate District 24 on the State Republican Executive Committee. All interested Republicans are invited to attend.
The Republican Party headquarters, 204 N. East St, Suite A-1, in Belton is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To learn more, email belltxgop@gmail.com or call 254-831-5200.