The Temple Education Foundation hosted their annual Distinguished Alumni Event Thursday evening to honor four local leaders who have impacted Temple Independent School District students over the years.
Thomas Baird, Dr. Sonjanette Bailey Crossley, Dorothy Armstrong Powell and Wendell Williams were honored at the event. It was the first time the foundation honored four community leaders.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, presented the honorees with two special awards — a Texas flag that was flown over the Texas Capitol in addition to a challenge coin. The specially designed coin depicts the seal of the state of Texas and a life-long quote that Shine has embraced.
The challenge coins read, “Next to Faith and Family, serving your country is the highest calling.”
The distinguished alumni recognized during the event are community leaders who have “served selflessly and with distinction,” Shine said. “Their leadership sets the standard for others to follow and I am sincerely delighted to have the privilege of joining with the TEF in highlighting their community contributions.”
A total of nearly $435,000 has been raised from these events in the previous five years, and the foundation continued that trend this fall with a record-breaking night. The event raised $154,305 to support Temple ISD students.
“Since 2014, the TEF has given over $450,000 to support TISD students directly through college scholarships, or by funding teachers grants that bring innovative educational opportunities to our students at all grade levels,” said Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director. “It is an honor to support such a forward-looking school district as TISD.”
TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he was beyond grateful for all four individuals’ contributions to the school district.
“The four individuals honored this year have invested in the Temple community in countless ways,” Ott said. “Thomas, Sonjanette, Dorothy and Wendell have each built a legacy that promotes service to others and thousands of Temple ISD students have been impacted because of their leadership.”
Powell, a graduate from Dunbar High School’s Class of 1949, shared a reminder for parents and educators in attendance.
“I want to remind you as parents and teachers to support your students,” Powell said. “Support your children. Listen to what they have to say and don’t push them aside. Teach them what’s important in life. I appreciate what the foundation has done, and to recognize me. I never thought I’d be recognized, but thank you so much. And keep on keeping on.
“Don’t give up on our boys and girls. They need you.”
Williams, a Temple City Councilman, said he was incredibly happy to be recognized with his fellow honorees. He extended his gratitude to TEF for all the charitable work they do for the district.
“It is a great thing that the TEF does, and it is a great cause that they’re doing it for,” Williams said. “When I moved back to Temple in 1971, I was fortunate that my family had a business that I could come back to. Many of our high school graduates had no way of coming back to this community because the economy was not that good. One of the many things that in my 40, 50 years here has been helping Temple grow economically so that your children or your grandchildren would have an opportunity to make a good living in their hometown.”
Thomas Baird, an honoree and graduate with Temple High School’s Class of 1971, emphasized the opportunities his education prepared him for.
“The education I got and the opportunities that I had prepared me for all my life,” Baird said. “The examples that I saw in the community and the school district … helped me to understand the importance of a vital community and a place where people matter. That we all have a part and when we can come together, and we can work together, and we can do what’s best for the community. I’m just very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that.”
TEF’s fourth honoree, Dr. Sonjanette Crossley, also extended her gratitude to the foundation.
“I’m so honored to be here this evening and to receive this award,” Crossley said. “It’s something that I didn’t anticipate 51 years ago when I was a graduate from high school, and even in the ‘50s when I was in elementary school.”
The amount raised during the Thursday gathering was the largest in the history of the event.