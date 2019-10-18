The care that veterans, including wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients, receive as patients of the Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is good and was recognized as such during a ceremony at the Olin E Teague Veterans Medical Center.
John Lunkwicz, Department of Texas State Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, led the way for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in being the first Purple Heart VA Health Care System in the United States.
The Friday gathering of VA officials, state, county and city representatives, veterans and members of the Order of the Purple Heart was at the medical center’s memorial, which sits at the north end of the Avenue of Flags. The flags had been lowered to half staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Thursday in Baltimore.
“Temple is honored and privileged to have a strong VA presence,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “We love our veterans and we understand their sacrifice and it’s an honor for us to participate in your health care.”
Lunkwicz moved to Temple three months ago and said the Temple VA is much different, in a good way, from the VA he had previously used.
Lunkwicz said he doesn’t know when or where the next designated VA Health Care System will be. It’s up to a veteran to make the recommendation and support the application.
Lunkwicz was an Army infantryman. He served in Vietnam and was wounded in combat.
“For all combat veterans, those who have borne the battle, the VA endeavors, every single day to ensure that you never leave any of us behind, and for that, we gather here to recognize your work and humbly thank you,” he said.
The designation includes the Temple hospital and clinics, Waco VA, the Austin clinic and VA clinics throughout Central Texas.
If the VA wants each of its sites to have a sign they can do that, Lunkwicz said.
“I have a college in Tarrant County that has five campuses, we’re going to do the Purple Heart designation at the main campus,” he said.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart was charted by Congress in 1958. The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Department of Texas, was charted in 1984 and has 22 chapters that represent men and women who received the Purple Heart.
The sign that designates the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System as the first Purple Heart VA Health Care System in the United States, was unveiled Friday and is located on the south east side of the main entrance.
“We are honored and privileged to be nominated to be the first health care system in the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive this distinction,” said Michael Kiefer, director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. “There’s no higher mission than to care for the nation’s heroes.”