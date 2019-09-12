A reception for a new Temple photography exhibit will be held Friday.
The event for the arrival of the exhibit titled Temple’s History – Expressions by Local Photographers will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
The exhibit is comprised of the 46 framed photographs submitted as entries in the Temple Architectural Appreciation Photography Contest held in May, and provides a great representation of Temple’s architectural heritage.
Earlier this year, the photography exhibit was displayed at the Czech Heritage Museum and the Bell County Museum.
The exhibit will be on display at the Temple museum through October.
The photo contest was held as part of Temple’s community observance of National Preservation Month. This community education initiative of the National Historic Trust and the Texas Historical Commission is designed to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings.
For more information about the reception, call Temple Main Street Program Manager Dan Kelleher at (254) 298-5378.