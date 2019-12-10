Rescue Magazine will present the inaugural Whiskers and Wonderland Benefit at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Special Events Room at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Jenni Scarlett, marketing representative, said the benefit will help Rescue Magazine continue to raise funds for programs aiding local shelters and rescues. She said it will be a fun, festive event, with two guest speakers, music, food and photos with Santa.
Tickets cost $40 and include dinner, which will be a choice of lasagna or chicken alfredo. Admission also includes entry into a drawing for various prizes including gift baskets, gift cards and a 50-inch television.
Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com, or by emailing jenni.rescuemagazine@gmail.com.
Guest speakers will be Cruelty Investigator Dustin Connell, who will speak about the Cruelty Investigation process for Bell County, and Assistant County Attorney Shana Einhorn, who will speak about the prosecution of the animal cruelty cases in Bell County.
Music and dancing will be provided by DJ David Helms with KNGY-FM Radio.
Scarlett said Rescue Magazine focuses on helping animals of all kinds find forever homes, and taking time to deliver donated food and supplies to local shelters, including Bell County Animal Shelter.
“And without our program, Bell County I know for sure would not be able to hold as many animals as they have, as well as our extravaganza that we have every year,” she said. “It is the largest in Central Texas, and we would not be able to do that without people helping out and donating.”
In September, 210 pets were adopted in one day during Rescue Magazine’s annual Pet Extravaganza. Scarlett said that number couldn’t have been reached without community support.