HARKER HEIGHTS — The Bell County Jail continues to move closer to capacity, the county’s top elected official said during a speech Wednesday.
“As of this morning, there were 950. The capacity of the jail is 1,184,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said to 50 people during a Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce talk at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
It’s an issue that the county is studying, he said.
Blackburn spent several minutes speaking about the two Bell County Jail locations and asked the crowd if any of them knew how many inmates were in the Bell County Jail.
The county continues to grow, he said. The current population of Bell County is 386,014. The growth rate in an eight-year period has risen 21.5 percent, outranking the state of Texas that had 16.6 percent growth, and the United States at 5.7 percent growth