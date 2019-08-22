BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break near Airdale Road.
The notice affects customers who live north of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 to boil their water prior to consumption.
The notice does not include George Wilson Road or customers who live west of George Wilson Road.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable course.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact the Dog Ridge office at (254) 939-6533, or Lafonda Wilsey at (254) 721-0401.
If you wish to contact TCEQ, call (512) 239-4691.