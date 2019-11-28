Black Friday is a family affair for the Abraham family.
“We do this every year as a family. It’s a Thanksgiving tradition,” Clever Abraham said.
Thursday — which is when Black Friday sales start — was no exception for Clever and his brothers, Larry and Cesar. They’ve been doing it for at least 10 years.
The family made a trip from Waco to Temple to visit family for Thanksgiving. After stuffing themselves with a turkey dinner, they sat outside of Best Buy for hours.
That diligence made them third in line.
“I think we’re all getting that $200 TV — the 58-inch, 4K, HDR with Amazon Alexa built in — and the Amazon Echo Dot thrown in for free,” Clever said.
The line at Best Buy, 3550 S. General Bruce Drive, was not long around 4 p.m. Thursday. The weather likely had a role to play in that. Temperatures were in the high 40s Thursday afternoon, with fog and mist, according to the National Weather Service.
The Abrahams were bundled up in blankets outside of the big box store.
“(Our family) brought us blankets as we were waiting over here,” Clever said.
Retailers this week were preparing for the influx of shoppers expected Friday. Academy Sports + Outdoors was expecting a lot traffic to come Black Friday.
“We started some of our Black Friday promotions Tuesday so we had quite a bit of increased traffic yesterday,” store manager Mike Newsom said Wednesday. “We have quite a few folks here today shopping around, so they’re already taking advantage of the deals. These folks really like the idea they can come in and get some of the pre-Friday items.”
One deal stuck out the most for Newsom.
“The best deal I think are on the Magellan jeans. They’re $9.99 but they come in all different colors,” Ward said. “This is our brand. It’s the same quality as the name brand and a lot of people buy these because the price ranges from $9.99 to $14.99. There are a variety of different colors and styles, and we do really well with these items during this time of the year.”
Academy Sports, 1407 Marlandwood Road, was closed Thanksgiving Day. Shane Carlisle, a spokesman for the company, said that allows team members and customers time to spend with their families and friends on this holiday. The store will open 6 a.m. Friday.
There are other shopping holidays besides Black Friday.
The city of Temple promoted Small Business Saturday in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.
“With the Downtown Temple District going through a major redevelopment and reinvestment effort, it’s a great place for residents and visitors to shop locally this holiday season,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said in a news release. “New businesses and restaurants are continuously opening their doors and will be ready to host customers this upcoming weekend for Small Business Saturday.”
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce also encouraged residents to participate in Small Business Saturday.
“Spend your money where you live,” the chamber said in a Facebook post