BELTON — Recent rains were not enough to end Bell County’s burn ban.
The Commissioners Court — in a unanimous decision Monday — extended the burn ban for two weeks to 10 a.m. Sept. 30.
The commissioners called for the prohibition on Aug. 19. It was set to end 10 a.m. Monday. The Commissioners Court has considered lifting or extending the burn ban every week since it was implemented.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said the county registered an average reading of 674 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is.
“That’s still rather high,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
The commissioners are waiting for the county’s KBDI reading to dip below 575 — the value the county must register before a burn ban is implemented — to lift the prohibition.
Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon said he talked to several rural fire chiefs to see whether the Commissioners Court should extend or lift the burn ban,
“They all recommended we continue to have the burn ban,” Harmon said.
Bell County saw an average of half an inch of precipitation in the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Most of Bell County is under a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Southeast Bell County is experiencing a severe drought. North Bell County is under a moderate drought. And a sliver of West Bell County is abnormally dry.
More rain is in the forecast for Bell County. The National Weather Service shows that there is a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson brought up the forecast.
“Judge, we are expecting some rain this week. Obviously, we don’t want to lift it now,” Whitson said, asking what authority the Commissioners Court has if the ban is no longer needed.
Blackburn said he can temporarily lift the burn ban as county judge. The last time that happened was February 2018 when then-Bell County Judge Jon Burrows lifted a burn ban for a weekend after significant rainfall.
Most counties in Texas are under a burn ban. Of the 254 counties in the state, 173 have called for a burn ban. That includes Bell County’s neighbors — Williamson, Milam, Falls, McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties.
Breaking a burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.