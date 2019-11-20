Families, couples and friends were all gathered in East Temple Wednesday evening for a free Texas-style Thanksgiving meal and conversation.
The gathering of dozens of local residents was a part of Temple’s second annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Wilson Park Recreation Center. The event aimed to bring those in the eastern side of the city together and provide them with a free Thanksgiving dinner to those who might not otherwise be able to have one.
“This is kind of an impoverished area, it is a food desert really,” event organizer Miranda Lugo said. “We wanted to give a place for people to come and have a good meal that people might not have otherwise. We usually do (this event) a week out so we can specifically target this demographic and this area.”
While not traditionally seen as Thanksgiving food, the city catered barbecue for the event from local restaurant Mungia’s for a Texas twist on the holiday.
Mungia’s catered a spread of brisket, beans, sausage, cole slaw and potato salad for attendees. The Ralph Wilson Youth Club helped provide ice cream for dessert.
Lugo said this year’s event was much more popular than last year, with the city having to turn away some who had wanted to reserve their spot. Last year roughly 50 people attended the dinner, Lugo said, while this year’s event had to close after receiving 80 registrations.
“We didn’t anticipate the sheer amount of attention that the event was going to get this year,” Lugo said. “We took a lot of calls, and unfortunately, we had to turn away a lot of people. We will shoot for about 150 people next year to accommodate.”
Former District 2 Temple City Councilwoman Patsy Luna, who was at Wednesday’s event, said that she appreciated the city holding the event in East Temple. Luna said she wished the city would have a way to get the word out to more people, including those who might not have a place to stay.
For Temple residents Audray and Annie Cox, Wednesday’s dinner was unique. Annie said a free dinner like Wednesday’s event really helps ease the burden for those who might be struggling financially during this time of the year.
“You don’t realize how many people who, on Christmas and Thanksgiving, don’t have the money to buy food and stuff,” Annie said. “Something like this is really appreciated and it gives the kids something nice to eat that night.”