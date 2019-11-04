Texas’ future hinges on groundwater availability.
It is why Bell County’s lawmakers earlier this year pursued — and failed — to get the Texas Water Development Board to study the aquifers beneath this county and four nearby counties.
That effort — along with planning and collaborating for future water needs — will be among the topics discussed at the 19th annual Bell County Water Symposium Wednesday in Killeen.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Dirk Aaron, the general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, discussed the upcoming symposium Monday during a forum at the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
“(Groundwater) is one of the most previous resources for economic development in our community,” Shine said, adding that local governments will have to be aggressive in protecting water from growing entities.
The city of Georgetown, for example, controls the right to provide water to most of southwest Bell County. They gained that by taking over a now-defunct rural water supplier, the Chisholm Trail Special Utility District.
Although Clearwater manages groundwater in Bell County, Williamson County lacks a similar entity. Groundwater use in Williamson County can essentially go unchecked.
Aaron said residents in the southwest Bell County have seen their wells begin to lose pressure and have significant drawdown. The study that Shine, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, sought would have examined why that is happening.
“We attempted to pass legislation last time … to find out to validate what Dirk said,” Shine said, adding that the Senate killed the measure.
It’s all but likely a study on the Trinity and Edwards aquifers will need to be completed outside of the Texas Legislature, Shine and Aaron said.
Ten panels are planned for the Bell County Water Symposium. They range from Aaron giving an update on the state of Clearwater and discussing the science of water and aquifers to Bell County Judge David Blackburn talking about the county’s water challenges and legislators talking about future legislation.
The symposium will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.