SALADO — The Salado Independent School District continues to transition into the village of Salado’s up and running wastewater collection system.
The transition comes after the district decided to voluntarily annex their properties into the village’s city limits back in February. However, officials had discussed the possibility of joining the village for more than eight years.
Amendments were made to the existing construction contracts to extend the sewer’s services to the district’s various building sites with Salado ISD footing the bill, and nearly half of the district’s facilities are now connected, minutes from the village’s board of aldermen meetings said. These facilities include the district’s elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools.
Salado ISD will be reimbursing the village of Salado a total of $279,807 for payment to Temple-based Kasberg, Patrick & Associates and McLean Construction. The two companies are responsible for the construction and servicing of wastewater collection lines along Salado School Road and Williams Road.
Although Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny did not have an exact timeline regarding the remaining facilities connection to the sewer system, he expects them to be connected within the next year.
“The baseball and softball fields, which include the restrooms and concessions stands, will open in February, while the new middle school will open in August,” Novotny said. “As soon as those come online, those will be on the sewer system.”
The two existing facilities left to connect are the administration building and Salado High School. Those are currently being worked on and are expected to be completed in the next month or so, Novotny said.
The superintendent said he initially expected the district to save $15,000 annually from these upgrades, but he now says that is an incredibly conservative estimate.
“But that’s only counting the money we spend per year to operate our own wastewater treatment plant at the high school as compared to what our sewer rates are going to be,” Novotny added. “If we had not voluntarily annexed in our properties into the village and connected to the sewer system, we would have had to build another wastewater treatment plant for the middle school, and baseball and softball fields.”
Novotny emphasized how the cost of an additional wastewater treatment plant in itself would have cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in upfront costs, excluding the additional cost of operation — about another $40,000 a year.
“And that’s not even counting the repairs that we have to occasionally do on our existing septic system,” he emphasized. “So really a better estimate would be about $500,000.”
That figure, however, is the district’s upfront savings and not nearly close to their annual savings. Salado ISD is saving closer to $55,000 annually, in addition to the repair bills the district had to occasionally spend on their facilities’ septic systems, Novotny said.
These savings are planned to go back into the budget.
Novotny said the majority of tax dollars are spent in the classroom, and that the district’s intention is to use any savings for additional teaching positions as Salado ISD grows. Teacher salaries are expected to rise for the next academic year because of these savings, he said.
He added that the district is in the process of making repairs and upgrades to existing campuses. Replacement heating and air-conditioning systems, roof repairs and additional parking are among the different needs Salado ISD is looking to address.
Additionally, Salado ISD’s voluntary annexation into the village has led to a change of police jurisdiction in the district.
John Oster, a veteran police officer with more than 20 years experience, is now serving as the district’s school resource officer. Oster has previous experience working as a school resource officer in Copperas Cove Independent School District, and Novotny is pleased with the job he has done to date.
“Ironically, even though we have never been in the village up until a few months ago, we’ve always had a very strong and positive relationship with the village of Salado,” Novotny said. “But by annexing in and connecting to the sewer and now having a school resource officer, it just strengthened those relationships even more.”