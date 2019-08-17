For those who love traveling the open highway on their motorcycles, Temple will soon have you covered.
Temple’s new motorcycle dealership — which aims to sell both Indian and Triumph brands — is awaiting final City Council approval before renovation efforts start. The dealership will be located at the site of the old Luby’s, 3925 S. General Bruce Drive, having access to those traveling along Interstate 35.
The City Council approved the dealership with a unanimous vote during its first reading Thursday. An ordinance approving the dealership will have a second reading during the Sept. 5 meeting.
The dealership is moving from the Killeen area to Temple because of its proximity along the busy I-35 corridor.
“We are going to try and open the store by Nov. 1, so I have a lot of work to do,” dealership co-owner Jared Foster said. “We are moving two brands to East Bell County, because I believe they will have a better chance of selling. Like Harley-Davidson, (Indian and Triumph) are lifestyle brands in the style and tenor of what they do.”
Foster and his family operated two Killeen area dealerships, Indian Motorcycle of Fort Hood and Killeen Power Sports.
Temple also has a Harley-Davidson dealership, Horny Toad at 7454 S General Bruce Drive.
Foster said he sees his dealership as completely different when compared to a car dealership because of the uses of each vehicle.
While cars are used for everyday travel, Foster said, “What I am selling are toys, dreams, experiences.”
Foster said that he knows most of those coming to buy from him are looking for luxury items rather than vehicles for everyday commuting.
In order to follow this thought of motorcycles as a luxury purchase, Foster plans on modeling the new dealership to reflect that attitude. To do this, the new location will focus on motorcycles and less on the brand’s other offerings. Some models extend up to $30,000.
While he knows that buying a motorcycle is not like buying a car, Foster said that he hopes people will come relax at the dealership and look for as long as they need to before deciding on a purchase.
“The strength of our business is to get people into the door,” Foster said. “If it takes someone 15 to 20 touches to buy a bike that is great, we are not coming at it from the same perspective as a car dealership. I want the customer that buys a bike from me to come back the next day to hang out.”
Another factor for relocating the business to Temple was the city and staff’s attitude in trying to be as business friendly as they could, Foster said.
City Councilwoman Susan Long said that being business friendly as a city has been one of the ways Temple draws in businesses such as Foster’s.
“We offer a very vibrant business environment,” Long said. “We are just very pro-business and desire to have businesses settle here and become part of the community.”