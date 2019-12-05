BELTON — Christmas on the Chisholm Trail is growing into two days of holly jolly cheer this year.
The annual event — hosted by the city of Belton and the Downtown Belton Business Alliance — is this weekend.
The festivities start 6 p.m. Friday when the Christmas classic “Elf” will be played at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. Grand Avenue Theater will provide the movie.
City spokesman Paul Romer said a screen will be set up on Central Avenue near Main Street. Central Avenue near the courthouse will be shut down during the event, he said.
“If people want to watch the movie, bring chairs,” Romer said.
After the movie, there will be a Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse grounds.
“The tree lighting on Friday is new this year, and we think families will really enjoy the evening in downtown together,” Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said in a statement.
Live music will follow the tree lighting. Johnny Bohlin & The Fair-Weather Winds will play until 9 p.m.
Two food trucks — Wat Tha Truck and Hecho en Queso — will set up downtown Friday. Beer and wine will be available from Bold Republic Brewing Co.
The holiday cheer continues noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
More than 200 vendors — including additional food trucks — will line the streets around the Bell County Courthouse as live music radiates through downtown. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are expected to make appearances, too.
The event will end with a Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Belton received 50 entries, Romer said — doubling last year’s numbers.
“We also have set records this year for parade entries and vendors for Saturday,” Bates said.
The parade will go down Penelope Street, starting from Nolan Creek and ending at Second Avenue.
Several live Christmas trees will be featured in Saturday’s festivities, Romer said.
“H-E-B has donated 10 real Christmas trees, which will be decorated by downtown merchants and restaurants,” Tourism Manager Judy Garrett said. “The trees will be given to families in need when the event is over.”
Families interested in having a tree, Romer said, will need to fill out a card at the event.