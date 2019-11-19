Developing Killeen’s Moss Rose Apartments as low-income housing for all of Bell County is moving forward.
Kyle Moore, Killeen police officer and Central Texas Homeless Coalition board member, gave an update on the revitalization initiative at the Tuesday homeless coalition meeting at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen.
Moore will provide more specific information on the project during a follow-up meeting of the coalition board on the Moss Rose Revitalization Initiative. The meeting will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main St., Belton.
Killeen Housing Authority owns the property, which will be transferred to the Greater Killeen Housing Alliance. “This started out as an idea,” Moore said.
There were brainstorming sessions where lots of options were considered, he said. Eventually, a plan was adopted and that effort is now in the works.
The overall purpose is to provide more affordable housing in Bell County. The property just happens to be in Killeen.
The group is partnering with Greater Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity that will use its connections to get volunteer labor and appliances for the apartments.
“We want to return these units into a condition that is habitable,” Moore said.
The complex has one building that burned. Insurance paid to have the apartments redone and those units can be occupied immediately.
The Central Texas Homeless Coalition will fund the refurbishing of the second building in phase one of the project. There are four phases.
The idea is to use the rental income to refurbish the remaining buildings.
The goal is begin accepting rental applications on Jan. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.
It’s expected that Bell County service organizations will be working with clients who are eligible, looking for new housing and eventually want to purchase a home.
The final phase will be the destruction of the three buildings in the center of the property that require asbestos and mold remediation.
“One of the buildings we couldn’t go in because of health reasons,” Moore said.
There are suggestions to develop a park that could include a community garden.
“With about $10,000, we could start work on all of the buildings and have them ready to rent by March, possibly,” he said.
The target beneficiaries of the housing project are the homeless, people with mental or behavioral issues, people on fixed incomes, low-income earning families and domestic violence victims.
Those interested in helping with the project are asked to contact the coalition by email, centexhomelesscoalition@gmail.com, to coordinate receipt of any material donations. Financial donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1382, Temple, TX 76503.
The coalition is working to obtain its 501c3 nonprofit status.