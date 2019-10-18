Baylor Scott & White Health is hosting the annual Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Saturday in Temple and other Central Texas locations to fight the flu this winter season.
In Temple, the drive-through will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic, 1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop.
For the first time in five years, Baylor Scott & White Health locations across Central Texas are prepared to deliver influenza vaccinations while patients are in their vehicles.
For convenience, nurses approach each vehicle to complete registration and administer the shots to eligible family members. At the Temple location, over 2,000 patients will be vaccinated in a short four-hour period. New patients are welcome, and all forms of payment will be accepted.