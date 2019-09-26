Over the past three years Cassie Campbell has led the Pediatric Trauma and Child Protection Team at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
The team has been instrumental in increasing community trauma prevention efforts.
Campbell, director of nursing at the Temple children’s hospital, is taking on a new role at the state level regarding trauma. She was notified that Gov. Greg Abbott had recommended her last week for a seat on State Advisory Council for Emergency Medical Services.
Campbell, a member of state and national nurse emergency associations, said it had been noticed that nurses had no permanent representation on the advisory council.
“Nurses were on every State Advisory Council for Emergency Medical Services committee doing the work, with the exception of the EMS council and the medical director council,” she said.
If a nurse or paramedic happened to be on the council it was because they had been invited as a volunteer.
Campbell and others met with their organization’s legislative aide and professional organizations to determine how to approach getting nurse representation on the council.
Those interested in getting nurse representation began working on the effort three years ago.
After meeting with the legislative aide it became a boots-on-the-ground effort, she said. The nurses met with legislators in their offices to gauge their willingness to support the effort.
“We assured them we didn’t want to take anything away from the council, we wanted to add to it and provide equality at the table,” Campbell said.
The group met with state Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, who is a nurse. Klick authored the bill that made it through the House, and state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, ushered it through the Senate. A couple of amendments were added by Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, to the Senate version. The amendments added paramedic representation to the council.
Going forward the board will include seats for two nurses and two paramedics.
The nurse positions represent specific training — an emergency nurse appointed by the Texas Emergency Nurses Association; and a trauma nurse that has trauma experience. Campbell will represent the emergency nurses.
The council oversees all trauma and emergency services in Texas. The trauma and emergency healthcare systems in the state are robust and the council works to make sure the system can react efficiently to disasters as well as everyday trauma care.
“The council helps to keep the system in order so that new ideas, new innovations and new metrics can drive better patient outcomes,” Campbell said. “The new information can be shared throughout the state instead of just one area.”
This allows Central Texas to take what it has done well here and take it back to the board and have discussions about what has worked well.
Baylor Scott & White-Temple has a Level One Trauma Center at the Temple medical center and Level Two Pediatric Trauma Center at McLane Children’s.
Campbell will attend her first quarterly meeting of the council today. Friday
She is familiar with the work because she has attended the council meetings, having worked with various council committees.
Campbell said she had been attending the meetings of the council’s committees for about four years and helped on the pediatric section of the Trauma Quality Improvement Program, TQUIP.
Trauma patients are seen by physicians and nurses at the ER, but going forward the majority of the care is provided by nurses, whether it’s for a couple of days in the hospital or weeks in rehab or home health.
This council does not initiate legislation, Campbell said, but advises the governor on issues related to emergency medical services and trauma. The council can look at data coming from hospitals and use it to make recommendations, particularly if one hospital’s patient outcomes are significantly better than similar sized hospitals in the state.
The goal is to provide the same quality trauma care whether it’s at a hospital in Harlingen or Dallas, she said.
“I feel honored to be able to serve,” Campbell said of having at seat on the council.
Her appointment is for six years and she has some ideas on what she’d like to see happen, including getting the different organizations to work together.
Campbell, a Salado resident, has worked as a nurse at Baylor Scott & White for 17 years. She started out in the pediatric ICU and worked in the physical trauma ICU, before transferring to the emergency department and eventually moving to the children’s hospital to help open its emergency department.
“We very soon became a Level 2 pediatric trauma center,” she said. “Trauma is what I know and what I love.”
Campbell is not thrilled when people get hurt, but being able to help them is her motivation.
Being the director of the trauma child protection team is important to her. She sits on the CASA (court appointed special advocate) board.
“It’s important to me that our children have healthy environments to live in, they deserve it,” she said. “It creates a healthy future for everyone.”