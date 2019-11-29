Black Friday means two things to 20-year-old Allison Gessner: “it’s a day for leftover turkey and shopping till I drop.”
The Temple resident is just one of many shoppers who drove through thick layers of fog Friday afternoon to make their way to the Best Buy at 3550 S. General Bruce Drive.
“I tend to avoid shopping on Thanksgiving Day because it always seems to get really crazy here,” Gessner said. “I wasn’t looking to buy a TV or anything, so I figured the speaker I wanted would still be here.”
And it was. Gessner purchased an Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 device — a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound — during her venture to the electronics store.
“My friends and I love to go camping, and I’ve wanted a speaker I could bring along with us for a while now … this one seemed like it would be good for that,” she said.
Gessner said she was unfamiliar with the speaker until she saw a Black Friday advertisement online. Although she saved $110 during her trip to Best Buy, other customers saved even more on larger electronics, Best Buy spokesman Matthew Smith said.
“Some of the hottest products are the 4K UHD Smart TVs — which you can get at a really low price (on Black Friday) — laptops, headphones, smart home devices and connected fitness equipment,” Smith said.
Those customers saved up to $350 on each purchase of a 4K UHD Smart TV, which usually retail up to more than $1,000.
But electronics were not the lone items on people’s wish lists this holiday season. Friday shoppers at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1407 Marlandwood Road, often had to circle the parking lot more than once before finding an available spot. The store’s intercom was repeatedly in use for help with trampoline purchases, and the hunting department’s aisles were frequently clogged with customers in search for new firearms.
This congestion was likely thanks to a promotion Academy Sports was running where consumers received a free Heritage Rough Rider 22 LR handgun with every purchase of a Taurus G2C handgun, store manager Mike Newsom said.
“We run several promotions on firearms around the year,” Newsom said. “We have a buy one, get one free promotion going on right now where you actually get a little Heritage .22-caliber revolver free after purchasing a Taurus. We get a lot of customers who collect firearms that will come in and purchase that particular promotion because the styling of the .22-caliber changes every year.”
Newsom said the 9mm firearm comes with a Viridian laser, which sweetens the deal even more for prospective customers. However, with multiple hunting seasons in full swing, other firearms have also been in demand, he added.
“As you get into your different hunting seasons this side of the store is going to pick up — especially during deer season,” Newsom said.