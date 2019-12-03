Like a good neighbor, Temple is there.
This is the message that the Temple City Council will send to the city of Belton with a vote scheduled at a City Council meeting Thursday. The Council will vote to lend the Belton Fire Department a decommissioned Temple fire truck after a Belton Fire Department engine was knocked out of service after being hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in October.
While the Belton fire engine is being repaired, the Temple engine will serve as Belton’s reserve fire engine.
“Our plan is to use it as a reserve since our reserve is now in service,” acting Fire Chief Wes Gilbreath said. “We appreciate the gesture by Chief (Mitch) Randles and the city of Temple.”
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the retired fire engine will be lent to Belton for as long as it takes for them to have their former engine fixed. Temple also does not plan on charging Belton for the use of the truck, although they will be responsible for any repairs above normal wear and tear.
Simmons said that helping out Belton is good for both cities.
“The city of Temple wanted to be a good neighbor and help out the Belton Fire Department in their time of need,” Simmons said. “In addition, both of our fire departments respond to major events together, so making sure they have the proper equipment is very important to maintaining the highest level of fire services for our residents.”
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said that while the fire truck was damaged in the crash, it only needs repairs and doesn’t need to be replaced. Romer said the costs of the repairs are still being estimated by the city.
Repairs on the truck, which needs to be sent to the manufacturer in Wisconsin, could take upwards of eight months to complete.
“My understanding is that Temple Fire and Rescue reached out and offered this solution after learning about the crash involving Belton’s truck,” Romer said. “We are neighboring cities, so it’s fairly common for us to work together. Neighborly kindness is a trait of leadership in both cities.”
Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said that, while Belton’s acceptance of the truck will most likely not come until it is approved during next week’s Belton City Council meeting, she does appreciate the move by Temple.
“I think that we are great partners — Temple and Belton,” Grayson said. “I think that we would do the same thing for Temple if they needed it. I’m not surprised and I think this is great.”
While Temple previously had planned to sell the fire truck, City Council approval of the loan would mean that the sale will be pushed back until the truck is returned.
Temple’s new fire truck will be part of a Push In ceremony at Temple Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will allow residents to see the new truck and receive tours around the station.