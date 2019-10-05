Bird Creek Crossing, a 129,941-square-foot shopping center at 3550 S. General Bruce Drive, has been sold, a Dallas-based investment group announced.
ShopCore Properties sold the Temple shopping center near Interstate 35 and Loop 363 for an undisclosed price to a 1031 Exchange buyer operating under the entity name Bird Creek Crossing LLC, the Disney Investment Group said in a news release.
Bird Creek Crossing is 98 percent occupied with Target and Home Depot as anchor retailers. Other tenants in the center are Best Buy, Michaels, PetSmart, Specs Wines & Spirits, Mattress Firm, Chipotle, Men’s Wearhouse and T-Mobile.
The shopping center opened in 2007, and ShopCore had owned the property since 2016, the Disney Investment Group said.
David Disney and Adam Crockett with Disney Investment Group represented ShopCore in the transaction, and found the buyer.