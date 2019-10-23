It will be like a trip to the 1950s without a time-traveling DeLorean.
A new recreational vehicle park planned for North Temple will feature a unique twist — retro facilities that evoke the era of Eisenhower.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the first of two hearings to allow the construction of the new RV park north of Loop 363. This proposed 1950s motor lodge-style park would provide 117 spaces for these vehicles, along with other amenities.
This park, which will be named Bellaire Junction RV Park, is to be located at 4425 N. General Bruce Drive, just down the street from the Temple Buc-ee’s.
According to city ordinances, the park first must get the approval of the City Council by obtaining a conditional use permit before construction is able to start for the 1950s-style buildings.
Aside from the 117 spaces for RVs, the park will feature a playground with a splash pad, two dog parks, showering facilities and laundry facilities. The park’s two-story administration building will have space for a host residence, store and coffee bar.
Each lot will have additional parking spaces for cars, picnic tables and will be required by the city to have one tree.
Those staying at the new park will be limited to six months before they are forced to move, so as not to become a permanent occupant of the park.
“This is the second RV park that has been reviewed under the 2018 chapter revision (concerning these parks),” Temple Principal Planner Mark Baker said. “It does provide for specific revisions concerning the infrastructure standards for RV parks. It does prohibit permanent occupancy, so no more than six months in any 12 month period will be allowed for each resident to stay.”
The company developing the park, Temple Bellaire North LLC, also is the company behind the 40 acres of new retail space currently being developed across Loop 363 from Buc-ee’s. The company also owns many of the other lots in the area that can be used for further developments.
For Temple City Councilwoman Jessica Walker, whose district includes the northern section of the city, the growth spurred by Bellaire is welcome. She hopes to see more future growth around this area so those working in nearby businesses will have places to come eat and relax.
“I think any significant development in North Temple is exciting,” Walker said. “I hope with the completion of Interstate 35 we will see more activity in North Temple. We have been stagnant for a while with everything going west, so it is exciting to see things going north again.”
A final reading of the ordinance will be during the next City Council meeting Nov. 7 at the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.