FORT HOOD — Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Nature in Lights Christmas display is in full holiday season swing despite reduced funding resulting in an increase in the entrance fee.
The event’s entrance fee increased from last year’s $15 for cars, mini-vans and pickup trucks, to $20 this year. Entry fees were as low as $5 in 2013 with an increase to $8 in 2015. These previous increases in cost were to keep up with maintenance and repairs in the recreational area. However, this year’s increase in cost originated in Washington D.C. due to budget constraints, officials said.
Laura Lad, the director of outdoor recreation, said government funding was eliminated for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’s community support programs and necessitated an increase in the entrance fee.
“They took our funding away from us and there is a lot of preparation and a lot of work that goes into putting up the displays and we build our own silhouettes and we buy all the lights,” Lad said on Thursday.
Lad explained that some displays are sponsored by businesses like H-E-B and Chick-Fil-A, but the donations do not necessarily cover the cost of fabricating the displays and the number of sponsors varies each year.
“Marketing and advertising take care of that but not every display is sponsored,” Lad said. “Sometimes we might have 70 sponsors, but we have 180 displays.”
Lad said there are many activities soldiers and their families can do for free, but unfortunately the Nature in Lights display is not one of them.
“We did sell reduced price tickets starting in September and October all the way until Nov. 14, for the soldiers to come in and get the tickets for $15 versus $20,” Lad said.
Dennis Bass, the BLORA facilities operations supervisor said this year’s event has 12 new displays and a heated tent with inflatables and other activities. Flooding hampered last year’s Christmas display, but this year the route is completely open.
“We try to build 10 to 12 new displays each year and we’re up to about 142 displays that are through the route,” Bass said. “Everything’s good, the full route is open, and the train ride is open.”
In addition to the new displays and inflatable activities, there are train rides, pony rides, arts and crafts, and two concession stands selling food. Holiday cartoons can be viewed on Saturday nights. Some of these activities are available for additional costs.
The annual Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Center’s “Nature in Lights” 5.5-mile-long holiday light trail will continue until Jan. 5. The trail will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m., including Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays. Admission for cars, minivans, and pickups are $20 per vehicle; passenger vans, limos, and RVs are $35; and passenger buses are $80.