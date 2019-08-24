Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Temple-based Panel Specialists Inc. have partnered to provide new advanced manufacturing equipment for the Temple Independent School District.
The program is part of the Texas Industry Partnership initiative, and will help purchase equipment for training students involved in the TISD Career and Technical Education program.
A check presentation ceremony is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way.
“When an industry gets involved with our educational institutions, we see a real impact on students being career ready,” said Charley Ayres, director of industry/education partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Equipment to be purchased with a Texas Industry Partnership grant includes a computer numerical control machining tool and computer-aided design software. The equipment purchase is made possible using a $15,000 TIP grant from the Texas Workforce Commission and leveraged matching funds of $15,000 from Panel Specialists Inc.
“The partnership between Panel Specialists Inc. and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas on this Texas Industry Partnership grant will benefit the students of Temple ISD and help develop a work force pipeline for the community’s industries,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC commissioner representing labor. “We continue to implement strategies that help young Texans be workplace ready.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said such collaboration is key to economic growth.
“Panel Specialists is committed to helping young people prepare for careers and become skilled workers,” Shine said in a news release. “It is not just critical to the growth of our community, it is critical to the economic health of our communities. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Panel Specialists Inc. are demonstrating how pooling resources can positively affect employment readiness.”
The Texas Industry Partnership is a $1 million program that allows the local Workforce board to apply for funds, to be matched by local industry partners, on behalf of Workforce-related projects.
Ideally, the funds are used to create occupational job training programs that will improve the skill sets of individuals for jobs in six designated industry clusters: advanced manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology, information technology, petroleum refining and energy. Funding can be used but is not limited to curriculum, equipment, instructors and small building improvements, the release said.